KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected reserve releases, higher revenues and mounting costs. Its inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting financials. Further, decent growth in deposit balance and rise in demand for loans are expected to continue supporting the top line in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates and increasing expenses remain concerns, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. Given its earnings strength, KeyCorp will be able to continue meeting debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.”

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.21.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.89 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

