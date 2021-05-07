KeyCorp Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $57.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.27 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $3,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $72,277,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

