KeyCorp Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

