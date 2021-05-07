KeyCorp Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -899.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,104 shares of company stock worth $9,724,737. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

