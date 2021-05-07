KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTB. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $420,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

