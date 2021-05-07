Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $21.95. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 2,181 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $426,860. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

