Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.43

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

