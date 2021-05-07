Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$1.21 on Thursday, hitting C$149.40. The company had a trading volume of 117,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,431. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$153.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.41. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.