Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kindred Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

KIN stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

