Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

