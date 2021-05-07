Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Shares of KNTE opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

