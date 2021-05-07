KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

KKR stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

