KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 69711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

