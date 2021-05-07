Klever (KLV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.98 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $295.58 million and $7.98 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01111559 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.00755363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.50 or 0.99439170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

