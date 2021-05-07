Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

