Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

