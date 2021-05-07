Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.89 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

