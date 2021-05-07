Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

