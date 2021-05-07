Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $83,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 3,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8,495.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 244,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $320.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $912.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

