KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 6%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares were down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 2,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

