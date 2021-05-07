Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

