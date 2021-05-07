Konomi Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00004018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $3.86 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

