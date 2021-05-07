Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KOP. Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE KOP traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

