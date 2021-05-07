Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.76

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

KRO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 402,783 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,119 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

