Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

