L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,528. The stock has a market cap of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster comprises about 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.