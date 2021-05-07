L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Trading Down 0.2%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.