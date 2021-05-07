Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $190.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

