Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,814. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.