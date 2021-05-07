Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

