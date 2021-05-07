Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

LSCC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $49.92. 49,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.