Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAWS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $502.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

