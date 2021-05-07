Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $271 million-$271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of LAZY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $260.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

