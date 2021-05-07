Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Announces Earnings Results

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of NYSE LEAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 18,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

