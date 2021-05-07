Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. Analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

