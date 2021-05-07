Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

