Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

LVHD stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

