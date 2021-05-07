Legrand’s (LGRDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.