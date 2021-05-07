Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Lennox International stock opened at $342.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,153 shares of company stock worth $7,972,536 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

