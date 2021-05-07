Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

