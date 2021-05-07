Lethean Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $16,866.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.62 or 0.06084242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.47 or 0.02342489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.51 or 0.00598823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00192292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00829660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00667351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00572953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.