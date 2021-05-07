Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

