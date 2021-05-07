Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LILA remained flat at $$14.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

