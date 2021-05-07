Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.19. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £308.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

