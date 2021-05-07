Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,094.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $826,133.63 and approximately $2,094.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00084070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.58 or 0.00772245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.58 or 0.08823913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

