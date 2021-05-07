LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.66 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $36,343.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,680,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,002,857 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

