Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €245.50 ($288.82) on Friday. Linde has a 52-week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52-week high of €242.90 ($285.76). The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €236.71 and a 200-day moving average of €216.42.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

