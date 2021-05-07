Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.27. 18,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.