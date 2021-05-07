Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 26,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,332. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.

