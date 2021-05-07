Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

